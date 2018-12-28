The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging has partnered with Capital Area Agency on Aging’s Medicare counselors to help low income Medicare beneficiaries apply for programs that make Medicare affordable.
For details please attend event at Erwinville Food Bank 12419 Section Road, Port Allen, La 70729 on January 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. or at Erwinville Community Center, 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen, La 70767 on January 15, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. Bring your social Security number or existing Medicare card, insurance cards, proof of income and list of medicines. For more information, contact West Baton Rouge Council on Aging at (225) 383-0638.
