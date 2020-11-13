The Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. coordinated and participated in a blitz of activities on Saturday, Oct. 31 to remind those in their service area of Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge Parishes to “Get Out The Vote."
The ladies, led by their chapter president, Dr. Erica Joseph, began the day with a series of caravans through each service area to remind voters to get out and vote for the Nov. 3 election.
The group was escorted by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Port Allen Police Department and the New Roads Police Department. The ladies wound through the streets in vehicles decorated with signs reminding people to vote, streamers and balloons, while honking their horns. The effort was well-received, as residents came outdoors or stood in their doorways to wave at the participants and watch the caravan drive by their homes and businesses.
The blitz continued with a virtual party with a purpose. The members of the sorority hosted the Facebook Live event featuring Senator Edward Price, Representative Ken Brass, Councilman Brandon Brown (Port Allen), Councilman Raheem Pierce (Iberville), Louisiana NAACP President, Dr. Michael McClanahan, Mayor John Morris of White Castle, and Ms. Full Figured Louisiana-USA Joi Smith. The panelists encouraged voters to “Get Out The Vote” in a non-partisan discussion about the importance and impact of voting. DJ King Damon provided a variety of songs for the party portion of the afternoon.
Political involvement and social action hold true as one of the five-point programmatic thrusts Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. prioritizes in serving the community. Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter hopes that this blitz encouraged the community members to exercise their right to vote and actively participate in the democratic process.
