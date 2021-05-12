At the West Baton Rouge Museum on Saturday, May 8, a beautiful Vitex Tree was dedicated in memory Evva Wilson, Jane Brou and Kay Sager. Ruth Stanley welcomed the group for coming, introduced the family members of Evva Wilson, Jane Brou, and Kay Sager, then read a poem about a tree. She also mentioned that these three ladies will have their names on a plaque. Ruth Stanley invited all in attendance to walk around the grounds of the museum and tour inside at their leisure. Not pictured are the children and family of Evva Wilson.
Memorial for West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club members
