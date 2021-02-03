Mid-City Gras has found a way to keep the carnival spirit alive in Baton Rouge. The organization is sponsoring a unique event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday February 7, 2021—one that allows participants to walk, bike, run, or drive past creatively adorned locations throughout Mid-City, Baton Rouge.
Krewes are in the process of decorating Mid-City homes and to match the theme:2021, MASKparade. A map listing the participating krewes will be available at
midcitygras.org so people will be able to drive around Mid-City and look at the decorations. Signs will also be provided.
“We thought this would be a safe and responsible way to celebrate a holiday that is part of the fabric of Louisiana culture,” said Twanda Lewis, president of Mid-City Gras. “We want to inspire creativity and uplift the community during a difficult time.”
Judges will award participating krewes with hand-crafted trophies and gift cards from Mid-City businesses .
Viewing decorated homes from the comfort and safety of a car will be a fun, family activity, said Terri Singleton, Grand Marshall of the 2021 Mid-City Gras.
Singleton was one of the original organizers of Mid-City Gras and served as chairperson of the parade committee for the first three years. She stepped down as chair after the 2020 parade.
“Decorating our houses will give us something fun to do while we stay at home for a while longer,” she said.
