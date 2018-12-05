+1 
COA 1

On Wednesday, November 21 the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging honored

two employees with over forty years of service. From left to right are Willie Mae

Robertson, 44 years, Tommy Gordon, Executive Director and Adrinne Woods, 40

years.
+1 
Lorean Godfrey

On Wednesday, November 21 the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging honored its oldest participant, Ms. Lorean Godfrey. Standing left to right are: Mayor, Richard Lee, Board Member, Leroy Washington, Executive Director, Tommie Gordon, Ms. Brenda Godfrey, AAA Executive Director Shirley Merrick, Senator Edward Price, Ms. Charlene Gordon, Ms. Ray Helen Lawrence, Ms. Rose Roche, Mr. Edward Robertson, kneeling, State Representative, Edmond Jordan and Seated Ms. Lorean Godfrey, Age 100.

