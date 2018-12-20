Modernaires Club

From left to right: Elaine Hill, Toni Brantley, Gloria McDaniel, Lorraine Bergeron (the only member in the club since it’s origin in 1953), Joan Simpson, Janell Richard, Dee Simpson, Bootsie Crochet, Diane Hebert and Billie Sabille.

The Modernaires Dance club celebrated the Christmas Season with a trip to Nottoway Plantation. After a tour of the beautiful home, club members had a delicious meal in the homes’ restaurant. 

