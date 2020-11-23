“I wanted to do something big and over the top,” says Romaire, a Morgan City native whose namesake Los Angeles studio creates live-action creatures, characters and animated props for the entertainment industry.
With her head soaring 20 feet above the ground, “Mother Christmas is a live Christmas tree character who represents the timber industry that helped establish this community long ago,” says Romaire. “She stands on huge presents stacked underneath her stylized limbs.” Santa has been generous this year: 52 new, oversized presents will join the 34 already on display last year.
“Mother Christmas is an amazing addition to this unique Cajun Christmas display, which we look forward to seeing every year. We’re very grateful to Lee Romaire and Romaire Studios for what has quickly become an iconic symbol of Morgan City,” says Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi. “People come to visit from all over to take pictures, make memories and feel the spirit of Christmas—Louisiana style—at the Spirit of Morgan City.”
The Cajun Christmas display lighting ceremony is Thursday, Nov. 26th at 6 p.m.; Brashear Avenue, cross street Federal Ave., Morgan City. (Social distancing guidelines will be maintained for this outdoor event.) The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live @KWBJ TV 22. The display will be on board the Spirit of Morgan City until early January.
To see more behind-the-scenes pictures and video about the making of these custom sculptures, follow @RomaireStudios on Facebook.
