FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, with one exception. The disaster recovery center at the Alario Center (Hall C) in Westwego will close for Veterans Day and reopen Friday, Nov. 12. All other centers will observe regular hours on Veterans Day and provide regular services to help survivors with their FEMA  applications, upload documents and get their questions about federal disaster assistance answered. Federal Covid-19 safety rules require all visitors and employees at FEMA disaster recovery centers to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. For other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/. 

