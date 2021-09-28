Louisiana State Parks announces th e upcoming inaugural Rollercoaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival at Bogue Chitto State Park on October 2-3, 2021. The festival will conclude with the first mountain bike race held on the newly-constructed mountain bike trails inside the park. Hosted by the Northshore Off-Road Biking Association, the weekend mountain bike festival will include events for mountain bikers of all ages from a Funduro race, mountain bike riding instruction, and the Mega Zeph Mega Jam, mountain bike jump party featuring plenty of jumps and aerial stunts. Refreshments will be available from Tangipahoa Parish locally-owned brewery Gnarley Barley.
“With the increase in popularity of mountain bike riding, we wanted Louisiana to feature some of the best trails around. Through the hard work of my office, Louisiana State Parks, the Northshore Off-Road Biking Association, and so many more, we were able to expand the existing 4 miles of bike trails to 14 miles, over some of the most diverse terrain in the area,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are inviting everyone to come out and experience a world-class event on our world-class mountain bike trails in south Louisiana.”
The new trails at Bogue Chitto State Park will draw mountain bike enthusiasts from throughout the southeast and further. Created through a collaboration with the Northshore Off-Road Biking Association (NORBA), the new mountain bike trails feature runs for all skill levels. Bikers can expect a stimulating ride no matter the intensity of the trail as they wind through the piney woods of Bogue Chitto State Park along the park’s natural elevation changes.
On Saturday, October 2, bike riders can register for the Funduro. This fun-filled Enduro race starts at 9 a.m. and happens in stages with the lowest overall times being declared the winners. There is no registration fee for this event.
Additionally, Saturday will feature the Dirt Coaster Academy at 2 p.m. Two certified mountain bike instructors will offer a free, mountain biking fundamental class.
Saturday ends with the Mega Zeph Mega Jam at 4 p.m. The Mega Zeph jump party will feature mountain bikers taking on the bigger jumps at Bogue Chitto State Park, performing aerial stunts with each jump.
The main event of the Rollercoaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival starts Sunday morning, October 3, with onsite registration at 8 a.m. and racing getting underway at 9 a.m. There are 17 different categories of races open for registration at the Rollercoaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival registration page. The races are the 7th stop in the Gulf South Regional Mountain Bike Series
For more information on the Rollercoaster of Love Mountain Bike Festival, or to register online ahead of the races on Sunday, visit http://NORBA-TRAILS.ORG. Online registration ends Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. You can also register on site the day of the event for the cross-country race on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
