The West Baton Rouge Museum held its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Families enjoyed sipping cider, eating gingerbread, visiting with Papa Noel along with activities like butter churning, cookie painting and elf hunting.
The afternoon also featured a performance by the West Baton Rouge Children's Choir.
