The West Baton Rouge Museum and the West Baton Rouge Parish Library will celebrate a “Merry Not Scary-Socially Distant- Halloween.”
The festivities, which are FREE and open to the public, will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. In the event of rain, activities will be moved to the West Baton Rouge Community Center and Pavilion.
For more information, visit the Library’s Facebook page, http://www.wbrpl.com/ or call the Library at (225) 342-7920 x227, 224, or 231 and visit the Museum’s page at www.facebook.com/TheWBRM or call (225) 336-2422 x200. We will be following guidelines set by the CDC.
