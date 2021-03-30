Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints (March - May 2021)This exhibition is a tribute to the century-old handmade designs and patterns on textiles that originated in Indonesia and were copied and industrialized by Europeans and exported to Africa. The history of the African wax print is a history paved along colonial trade routes and globalization in the post-colonial era.
Though not originally African, these textiles have become ingrained in African culture and society and loved and identified as their own. Clothing in Africa serves as an important means of communication, as well as depicting a person’s social status and position, political convictions, ambition, marital status, ethnicity, age, sex, and group affiliations. The names and stories associated with the fabrics differ from country to country and region to region. Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints is curated by Dr. Gifty Benson and organized by ExhibitsUSA/Mid-America Arts Alliance, Kansas City, MO. The exhibit opened at the West Baton Rouge Museum on March 20th and runs through May 2nd.
