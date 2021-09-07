On September 18th, 2021 the West Baton Rouge Museum will open the exhibition entitled Music Behind the Gates. This exhibit explores the life of prison inmates and their escape through music. Bands, iconic songs, and touching stories are all birthed from this infamous prison and other prisons across the state. In collaboration with the Angola Museum and the help of Dr. Marianne Fisher-Giorlando and Dr. Benjamin J. Harbert, Associate Professor of Music, Music Behind the Gates provides an intimate look at prison pastime and reform. This exhibit will run through January 2nd, 2022.
For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
