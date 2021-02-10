Pet cats are varied and complex creatures, whether they are devoted couch surfers, or indoor/outdoor cats that love to go on adventures with you in the backyard, walking on harness and leash or cruising in a stroller. And they rely on us to keep them healthy.
Dr. Erin Katribe, medical director for national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, urges people to look at every aspect of their life with you.
The Essentials
“Perhaps the most important thing you can do to keep your cat healthy is to ensure that you’re providing the basic essentials in the best way possible. These essentials are food, water, litterbox, and exercise.
“Cats’ ancestors didn’t eat or stay hydrated the same way that our house cats do; the dry kibble that is most convenient for owners to feed is very different than their natural diets. If you are able to feed your pet canned food it is a much closer approximation to their ancestral diets than is dry,” Katribe said.
Litterboxes should be placed in convenient places for the cat rather than tucked away in a distant part of the house, in order to avoid behavioral misuse. If a cat starts urinating outside the box, it might be due to a number of causes. See a vet right away if you notice litterbox habit changes.
Veterinary Care
One way to keep your cat healthy is to schedule regular wellness visits with your veterinarian, Katribe said. These visits not only include vaccines to prevent disease (important even for indoor cats), but also include a thorough physical exam and additional testing that can be key in catching illness early.
Helping Cats Get Back Home
One of the most stressful events that can happen in a pet parent’s life is losing their pet companion – for cats, this might mean an indoor-only cat slipping out the door, or an outdoor cat not returning home according to the normal routine. For cats that end up in our nation’s animal shelters, only about 5% of them make it back to their owners.
The Importance of Spay/Neuter
Spaying or neutering cats not only helps them live healthier lives, Katribe said, but it also helps save the lives of cats across the country.
Check out Best Friends website for more information visit https://bestfriends.org/advocacy/protecting-community-cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.