Pursuant to Article IV, § 21(D)(1) of the Louisiana Constitution, notice is hereby given that National Water Infrastructure, LLC (“NWI” or “Company”) filed with the Louisiana Public Service Commission (“LPSC”) an Application and proposed Second Revised Sewerage Services Tariff, which would result in a change in sewerage service rates of residential customers from $45.00/month to $49.10/month and commercial customers from $55.00/month to a minimum of $59.10/month, in order to fund, among other things, the proposed acquisition by NWI of certain Ascension Parish Government wastewater system assets, proposed capital improvements to sewerage plant, proposed project to consolidate and regionalize sewerage system plants in Ascension Parish, including construction of a central treatment plant (“Regionalization Project”), proposed recovery through annual rate adjustments of a return on construction work in progress capital expenditures associated with the Regionalization Project, and debt service costs.
NWI’s proposed Second Revised Sewerage Services Tariff would apply in all parishes served by the Company. The parishes through which NWI’s service area will extend are: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge.
NWI’s Second Revised Sewerage Services Tariff will become effective as determined by the LPSC.
Contact information: Louisiana Public Service Commission toll free at 800-256-2397. The Company’s filing may be viewed in the Records Division of the LPSC at the following address:
Records Division
602 N. 5th Street, 12th Floor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
Telephone: (225) 342-3157
