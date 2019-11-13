A chance meeting on an airline led to an informal reunion in Brusly of sailors who became fast friends aboard a fleet replenishment ship named the USS Kalamazoo.
Peter Curcio was flying home after attending the annual Army-Navy football game. His seat mate was a man named Don Holland. The two quickly found they had many things in common.
Making small talk, Holland asked where he was from. “A small town in Louisiana,” was the response.
Explaining that he had some knowledge of Louisiana and had spent some time in a small town here, he asked what town.
Ironically, Curcio had lived in Brusly until joining the Navy and it just happened to be Brusly that Holland had visited while his ship, USS Kalamazoo, had been in overhaul at Avondale Shipyard in New Orleans.
As the conversation continued, the two found they both were now living in a small town in North Carolina, Franklin.
Not long after their chance meeting, Holland came up with the idea of a reunion of some of the officers who’d served on the Kalamazoo’s commissioning crew. He knew that many of the men had fond memories of the experience.
“It was one of the most rewarding jobs for me,” said the crew’s former executive officer, retired Commander Jack Bash, second in command on the ship. “To have so many people who worked so well together was great.”
“At the end of two years, we were working together even better,” Bash said. “Everybody worked with everyone else and everyone did their jobs well. We understood one another and we all felt comfortable in our own shoes.”
“I was on five ships and the Kalamazoo was by far the one that worked out the best for me,” he continued. “And here we are today (about 45 years later) and we’re feeling the same emotions among all of us.”
But it was not only the brotherhood the men formed on the Kalamazoo that brought them to Louisiana Wednesday, but a shared respect for their commanding officer, U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) John Bres.
A stranger approached one of the youngest men of the dozen or so in attendance at the reunion, asking where he might find “Mr. Bres.”
“Mr. Bres,” the man asked incredulously. “I’ve never known him as anything but Capt. Bres. I was assigned to the Kalamazoo right out of the academy as an ensign and Capt. Bres was my first commanding officer. I thought he was God.”
When the anecdote was relayed to Bres, he laughed heartily and said, “that was just as it should be.”
The former shipmates chose Brusly for the reunion not only because it was Curcio’s hometown, but it was also Bres’ hometown and for the past 15 years or so, it’s been home.
So. the coincidences continued. Another is that many of the former officers had made careers of the Navy.
Bres wanted to join the Navy from a very young age. He said he had three reasons.
His father’s youngest brother Allen had attended the U.S. Naval Academy and tales of his life in the Navy intrigued his young nephew.
“I had heard stories about some of his adventures in the Navy,” Bres said.
He had another family member, his maternal grandfather Henry Landry Vaughan, who had served in the Navy although not for long. He entered the U.S. Naval Academy in September 1860 and he left when the Civil War began to join the Confederate Navy.
Last of his three reasons was Bres had become caught up as a child in a series of boys’ books about a kid and his adventures.
“The hero of the books was a boy named Dave Darrin,” he said.
“One of the books was ‘Dave Darrin Goes to Annapolis’ and that sounded like it was fun,” Bres said. Annapolis is the home of the U.S. Naval Academy.
There was a fourth reason the now 90-year-old wanted to join the military that he thought of later.
“I wanted to see the world,” Bres said. “That’s what you do—you join the Navy and see the world.”
It would be quite a while before Bres was able to begin his life in the Navy. He graduated from Brusly High at 16 but he’d have had to have been 17 to attend the Academy. So he attended Tulane University for two years.
Bres started at the Naval Academy in 1947 and graduated in 1951 at the age of 22. He left the academy as an Ensign, the lowest officer’s rank in the Navy.
He moved up the ranks over the next 20 years, serving in destroyers, a cruiser and an amphibious ship to become a Captain. He spent the last 10 years of his naval career were spent at that rank.
USS Kalamazoo was Bres’ third command, but clearly his favorite. It also gave the Captain a fine opportunity to “see the world” as he had so wanted when he joined the Navy.
