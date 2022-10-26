On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company celebrated its 34th annual “Art Alert” Art Show, which was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Total entries submitted for display in 2022 totaled 194, with a limit of two entries per artist in all categories.
At 4:00 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, emceed the reception. He thanked bank employees who planned the event, as well as Jan Herrington with Positive Results Advertising, the bank’s marketing firm. He introduced Anna Catherine Bradford, the reigning “Evangeline” International Acadian Festival Queen. He thanked all the artists who entered the contest and teachers who encouraged their students to do so. Next, he introduced the Art Alert art show judges Lisa Roberts and Judi Betts. Both Roberts and Betts shared some of their work, provided tips on framing and keeping the childlike “fun” in art, and Betts showed her two books.
In the Children Under 10 Years of Age category, Lourdes Joseph’s 2 elephants titled “Indian Pieces” received first place honors. Second place was awarded to William May his untitled bright pink and purple art and third place honors were awarded to Kylie Scott for a mermaid sitting on a rock. Honorable mentions were earned by Carter Hazelwood for his mosquito in the landscape and by Lourdes Joseph for her heart art. The Bankers Choice prize was also given to Lourdes Joseph for her heart art. (Lourdes Joseph received three ribbons and cash prizes!)
In the 10 – 13 Years of Age category, Layla Woods’ prisma color frog on a leaf earned first place honors! Second place was given to McKenzie Reulet for her untitled redheaded fish and Brionna Tousaint received third place for her duck in water. Two honorable mentions were awarded: Alice Mack for her untitled ribcage and Adalyn Dawn Keene for her car engine.
Bankers Choice awards went to Kamryn Scivique for “My Favorite Animal”, a drawing of elephants and to Pressley Patrick for her untitled hunter.
In the 14 to 18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Aubrey Patin’s untitled house done in pen and ink. Mel LeBlanc’s untitled apple, pear, orange earned second place. Emily Burleigh’s “Edible Fungi” of mushrooms received third place honors, while Baylie Romero’s “Bubble Gum” received honorable mention. Bankers Choice was received by Emma Earl for her Rosetta Spoonbill
First place in the Adults 18 Years + category (Non-professional adults) was awarded to Gloria Genusa for her portrait of a man named “Sweetie.” Kelvin Giror’s “LSU Pavillion Theater” received second place, while Gloria Genusa won third place with “Moon Face.” Mike Panepinto’s “Chinese Bandit” received honorable mention. Gloria Genusa’s “Moon Face” also earned Bankers Choice award. (Gloria Genusa also earned three ribbons in this year’s show!
In the professional category, Tracy Hebert received first place honors for “Pensacola Pier”. Second place in the professional category went to Cherry Settoon for her “Louisiana Farm”. Third place was also awarded to Cherry Settoon’s “Louisiana Beauty”. Honorable mention was awarded to Antonio Ferachi for his “Golden Hour” oil painting. Bankers Choice awards were earned by Randy LaPrairie for his “Catfish Cowboy” and by Mary Kay Capone for her “Baby It’s Cold Outside” piece.
Judges Lisa Roberts and Judi Betts presented awards, explaining to the audience the elements of the work that contributed to their earning awards.
Following the show, artists gathered around to share the joy of creativity and everyone enjoyed refreshments.
Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company was established in 1968 and is a locally owned and operated bank. They have hosted the show for 34 years. Visit the bank online at www.plaqbank.com
