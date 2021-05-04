On Thursday, April 29, family, friends, neighbors, and other members of the community gathered to celebrate a new centenarian, Mrs. Juana “Meme” Schultz. The family organized a socially distanced drive-by birthday parade to commemorate the occasion. The Port Allen transplant was born in France the same day in 1921.
Her granddaughter, Brigitte Kleinpeter, named some of the events her grandmother lived through: she was born at the end of the Spanish Flu pandemic and was alive for the invention of the television, the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, D-Day, the assassinations of JFK and MLK Jr., the Fall of the Berlin Wall, the invention of the internet, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. Not many people make it to the triple digits and can brag of such a varied first seat to history.
Kleinpeter describes Schultz as “very classy; she never worked a day in her life, but she has designed clothing. She loves to oil paint, playing Yahtzee, reading romance novels by Nora Roberts, and watching Louisiana fishing shows.” Schultz is a mother of four and has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Since March of 2020, the birthday honoree has been quarantined, but prior to COVID, Kleinpeter says her “Meme” “loves to travel [and] in 2019 did a road trip to visit her son in Las Vegas.”
