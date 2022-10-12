Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is teaming up with Télé-Louisiane to bring viewers La Veillée, a new 15-minute long weekly look at the happenings, culture, and people of Louisiana’s French language speaking population – all told in Louisiana French. The series premiered Thursday, October 6 at 8:45pm on LPB’s statewide network. The program will also be available for on-demand streaming at www.lpb.org/laveillee.
“In Louisiana French, la veillée is the word for “evening porch visits” – a time when you would talk about what’s happening in your community and all the things going on. It perfectly describes this brand-new weekly news magazine,” says LPB Executive Producer, Linda Midgett.
The debut episode in the 8-episode first season tells the story of Isle de Jean Charles, an island in Terrebonne Parish—home to a unique Native American French-speaking population—that once encompassed more than 22,000 acres. Today, only 320 acres remain, and it is the site of a first-of-its kind resettlement effort. In episode 1, the La Veillée team revisits the rationale behind the decisions leading to this relocation and investigates what the future of the island will be in the aftermath of resettlement.
La Veillée is part of LPB’s ongoing commitment to showcasing Louisiana’s unique French culture and heritage and will be particularly useful for students, teachers, and parents who take part in Louisiana’s network of 35+ French immersion schools. Subtitles will be available in English.
“Thirty years after LPB’s ground-breaking En Français program, we are thrilled to be working with the LPB team on La Veillée. The diverse guests and stories featured on the show demonstrate that Louisiana French is very much alive and serves as a pillar of our state’s past, present, and future,” says Will McGrew, CEO and Co-Founder of Télé-Louisiane.
In addition, LPB offers French language children’s programming on the LPB PBS KIDS 24/7 channel as well as an extensive archive video collection of French programs available on the Louisiana Digital Media Archive website. LPB recently re-introduced LPB Presents: Cinéma Français – a late night exploration of classic French films for a limited run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.