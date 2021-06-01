BATON ROUGE – Breeze Airways, a new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman recently announced its debut network. The new flights will offer service to New Orleans from new markets currently without existing nonstop service.
“As we welcome visitors back to Louisiana, I’m thrilled Breeze Airways is coming to New Orleans,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “With its direct flight offerings, more travelers will have the opportunity to experience how you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana with delicious food, amazing music and a culture unlike anywhere else in the world.”
The New Orleans flights will serve 10 markets: Charleston, SC; Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Huntsville, AL; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Richmond, VA; Tulsa, OK; and Columbus, OH. The first flight is currently scheduled for July 8.
Neeleman was joined by an experienced team of industry veterans to achieve the goal of building an airline that offers a great experience, with low fares and high flexibility.
“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said David Neeleman. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”
Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length of under two hours. The E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 guests and the E195 aircraft will have 118 seats. All aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration. Breeze will start taking delivery of 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft, beginning in October of this year and delivering at about one per month for five years. The A220 routes, which will be announced this fall, all will be longer than two hours’ flight time.
Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39 one way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.