This year brought us COVID-19 and a historic number of hurricanes. While it is safe to say that nearly everyone in Louisiana is ready to kick 2020 to the curb, Attorney General Jeff Landry encourages revelers to exhibit caution while ringing in the new year.
“2020 has challenged all of us, and it is understandable for folks to want to let loose as they welcome 2021,” said Attorney General Landry. “Unfortunately, criminals do not take the holidays off so I encourage all law-abiding citizens to celebrate wisely. Together, we can help make the new year happy and safe for our State and her people."
Attorney General Landry offers the following tips to help better protect you and your loved ones from sexual assault and drunk driving:
- Make a plan before you go out and do not abandon a member of your group.
- Keep your cell phone charged and on your person.
- Do not accept a drink from anyone unless you get it directly from the bartender and never leave your drink unattended.
- If intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-sharing app, or a sober friend or relative for a ride home.
- Immediately report drunk drivers and drunk pedestrians on the road to law enforcement.
Additionally, the Attorney General reminds everyone to be smart with fireworks:
- Use fireworks only if legal in the area and if not intoxicated.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight one that does not go off after it has been ignited.
- Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, houses, or flammable materials.
For more safety tips, call Attorney General Jeff Landry's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.
