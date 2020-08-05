Southeastern Louisiana University has named nine West Baton Rouge Parish natives to the Summer 2020 Honors List, which includes 1,358 university students.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
Addis
Lauren B. Leblanc - President’s List
Des’Teney Scott - Dean’s List
Kayla D. Mitchel - Honor Roll
Brusly
Taylor Bouquet - President’s List
Gabrielle L. Mancuso - President’s List
Leonard Bennett - Honor Roll
Port Allen
Antarius J. Jackson - President’s List
Connor Manola - President’s List
Candice B. Scalise - President’s List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.