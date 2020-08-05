Southeastern Logo

Southeastern Louisiana University has named nine West Baton Rouge Parish natives to the Summer 2020 Honors List, which includes 1,358 university students. 

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a “C.” 

Addis

Lauren B. Leblanc - President’s List

Des’Teney Scott - Dean’s List 

Kayla D. Mitchel - Honor Roll

Brusly 

Taylor Bouquet - President’s List

Gabrielle L. Mancuso - President’s List

Leonard Bennett - Honor Roll 

 

Port Allen

Antarius J. Jackson - President’s List

Connor Manola - President’s List

Candice B. Scalise - President’s List

