RAX WorldWide announced an “Expungement Event” will be held on December 15, 2018 at 32725 Bowie Street, White Castle, LA 70788 (White Castle Community Center) from 9:00am until 1:00pm.
The organization seeks to assist the Louisiana public by partnering up with a team of lawyers to offer another expungement event for those who have damaging records and profiles.
RAX would like to ensure that all individuals, despite their past, have equal opportunities of success.
"It is important to us because persons with prior records sometime have a hard time of facing forward and grasping opportunities because of their history and a lack of confidence. It is our prayer, that with this event, individuals will see that there is hope; that there are those willing and committed to come to their aid in an effort to show them better. We want to help individuals find stability, use their past in a proactive manner, and be equal contributors in the game of life. Together, we can be the difference we want to see in the world!" the organization said in a press release.
An expungement is the process by which record of criminal conviction is destroyed or sealed from the state of federal repository. When an expungement is granted, the person’s whose record is expunged may, for most purposes, treat the event as if it never occurred.
For more information visit www.raxworldwide.org.
About RAX WorldWide
RAX WorldWide is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to collaborate with philanthropists, celebrities, charitable organizations and others to engage in random acts of kindness all over the world. Our activities are about promoting positivity, boosting economic stability, hoisting innovative humanitarian efforts, and offering reprieves whether temporary or long-term to those in economic hardships through random acts of community outreach, global exposure, and charitable contributions. We also challenge others to match our ambitious quest to spread a “giving” spirit. Our organization plans to exploit money in a positive way while combating negativity with random acts of kindness. Peace is progress.
