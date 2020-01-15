Northwestern State University conferred degrees to 943 graduates who completed coursework in the Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 semesters.
The commencement speaker was author Denise Lewis Patrick.
Fall graduates included William Seaman of Addis, who earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies, and Evan Daigle of Port Allen, who was awarded his bachelor of science degree.
