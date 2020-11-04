My name is Tamika L. Jones and I am the new LSU AgCenter SNAP-ED Assistant Area Nutrition Agent for West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes as of September 1, 2020. I am a graduate of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. I have been working in the field of nutrition for over 14 years. After 14 years of living in the state of Georgia, I am finally back in my home state of Louisiana. I previously worked with the Women, Infants, and Children Program for 13 years as a Public Health Nutritionist with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As a native and resident of Louisiana again; I love helping people, giving back to my community, and ready to start helping to make a change in the communities around me. I look forward to meeting members of the community and putting my best foot forward to help in anyway I can while working with LSU AgCenter.
As an Extension Agent with LSU AgCenter, I can teach nutrition and health classes to all audiences especially our limited resource audiences on the following topics: My Plate for My Family, Let’s Eat for the Health of It, and Faithful Families: a faith based curriculum that incorporates health and nutrition.
Through the LSU AgCenter, we provide classes to both adult and youths in the community. If there is ever a nutrition topic that you would like me to speak on, please feel free to contact my office so that I can plan for me to present to your group.
Please do not hesitate to call or email me at: 225-336-2416 (West Baton Rouge office) and 225-687-5155 (Iberville office) or tljones@agcenter.lsu.edu if you would like me to present or have questions about Nutrition, Food Safety, or Health information. I look forward to working with both parishes West Baton Rouge and Iberville to better serve you all, teach nutrition classes, and help make the communities safer and healthier.
Thank you.
