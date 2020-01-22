Theodis Bryon Dixon
Theodis Bryon Dixon, of Port Allen, LA, passed away January 13, 2020. Theodis served in the US Army and saw combat in Operation Desert Storm, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. He leaves to mourn his passing, parents, Charles and Mary Dixon of Port Allen; daughter, Amber Marie Dixon, Virginia Beach, VA; wife, Elaine Wormsley, Staunton, VA; sisters, Demetria Clark, Baton Rouge, Nicole Dixon-Daniels (Craig Daniels) Overland Park, KS and Stephanie Dixon, Portsmouth, VA; aunts, Jessie Browder, Baton Rouge and Janice Lee, Port Allen; cherished friend, Angela Reech of Darrow, LA. A graveside service held at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA on January 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Johnny Murray
Johnny Murray entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge and the son of Elnora “Mutt” Murray-Riley and Frank Riley. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Bertha Hawkins
Bertha Hawkins, a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at 11:30 on Tuesday, Jan. 7th, 2020. She was 80 and a retired cook. She is survived by her daughter, Eulanda Givens and son, Lee Givens. She was preceded in death by James and Mary Hawkins. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am, Westgate Church, 1622 Court St., Port Allen, LA, conducted by Alfred Moore. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA.
Jazenette “Noonie” Aucoin
Jazenette “Noonie” Aucoin, a native and lifelong resident of White Castle, LA departed this life at 6:45pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Landmark South Nursing Home. She was 92 years old and 4 days shy of her 93rd birthday. Visitation at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 8:30am until 11:00am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Entombment at White Castle Mausoleum. Survived by daughter Tessie Robert and husband Alan J. Robert of Prairieville, sons LeeRoy J Aucoin, Jr. of White Castle and Robert “Bob” Aucoin and wife Rhonda DeBenedetto Aucoin of Port Allen and son-in-law David S. Sanchez of White Castle. She leaves behind grandchildren Alana Haynie and husband Ryan of Baton Rouge, Kyle and Austin Robert of New Orleans, Ashley Loupe and husband Chris and Megan Aucoin of Port Allen and Rhett Sanchez of Baton Rouge. She also leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren Juliet and Keefer Haynie and Charlotte and Blake Loupe. She is preceded in death by husband LeeRoy J. Aucoin, Sr, daughter Marlene Sanchez and Boudreaux and Marque siblings. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kyle and Austin Robert, Ryan Haynie and Chris Loupe and nephews Sammy Canova and Rodney Willis. A very special thank you to her caring angel, Willie Nicholas. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Shaun John Duplantis
Shaun John Duplantis, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 44. Shaun loved to fish, and loved seafood, surfing, and the water. He attended River Ministries International in Brusly, LA, and was employed as a carpenter with Primoris (PSC). He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Mandy) Guidry of Brusly; father-in-law, Michael Guidry; mother and step father, Ernest and Terri Bell; daughters, Hilaiza, Fran Machado and Alexa Rey; uncle and aunt, Eric and Kim French, and aunt, Tanya Ringo Tamba; cousin, Wesley French; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Krissy Beeson; and niece, Devon Beeson. He was preceded in death by his father, Sheldon Duplantis. A Memorial Service was held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at River Ministries International in Addis, LA, 7615 La. Hwy. 1 South., officiated by Pastor Butch LaBauve and Pastor Kevin Ray.
Lola Suire Tullier (1937 - 2020)
Lola Suire Tullier, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away surrounded by family at Lafayette General Hospital on January 15, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born June 16, 1937 in Riceville and grew up in Gueydan and Addis, Louisiana. Lola was an avid painter and craftsperson who taught painting and ceramics classes at West Baton Rouge Community Center for over 20 years. She leaves behind treasures of ceramics and paintings, but more than that, she leaves a legacy of love. She is survived by her children, Leonard “Lenny” Tullier, Rhonda Guillory and husband Linus “Buddy”, Paula Ryan, and Keith Tullier and wife Erin; and sisters, Mary Saltzman and Norma Cormier. Maw Maw Lola was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ted Hernandez, Darren Hernandez, Kristine Melancon and her daughter Elizabeth, Laura Cheveallier husband Brett and their daughter Harper, Jacey Marionneaux and husband Blake, Jonathan Ryan, Joshua Ryan, Nicholas Tullier wife Rayna and their son Eli, Cameron Tullier, Hannah Tullier, Jacob Guillory, and Andrew Guillory. Lola was preceded in death by her daugthers, Nola Elaine Tullier and Sheri Tullier LeGendre, parents, Onezie and Mary Agnes Landry Suire; her twin sister, Nola Hebert, sisters, Gladys Comeaux, Anna Maye James, Wanda LaPointe, Elmena James, and Agnes Suire, brothers, Freddie, Douglas, Henry, Clifford, Andrew, and Harris Suire. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment at the church cemetery. Special thanks to all of the staff at Gueydan Memorial Nursing Home for several years of loving care and devotion for our mother. Also special thanks to the outstanding ICU staff at Lafayette General Medical Center for their excellent care and kindness. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Daryl Wayne David
Daryl Wayne David, a native of Erwinville, and a resident of Livonia, he passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 58. He was a Quality Control Manager at Turner Industries. He is survived by his wife Aline Crochet David; mother, Marilyn David; daughter, Danielle David Stacey and husband Kevin; son, Layne David and wife Taylor; sister, Dina Tunstall and husband Chris; brother, John Keith David and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Kate and Jackson Stacey and Rhett David. He is preceded in death by his father, Emile David, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Edward John Adams Sr. and Annette Boudreaux Adams; paternal grandparents, Emile David Sr. and Beulah Jarreau David. A visitation at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers were Tommy Boudreaux, Randy Jarreau, Aaron David, David “Dukie” Jarreau, Devon Tunstall, Dustin Tunstall, Allen Henry, Joey Dauzat and Glynn LeJeune.
