Verna Bynum
Brusly Louisiana
Verna began her Earthly Journey on September 18, 1934 in Brusly Louisiana. She was the first daughter born to Valery and Arthur Miller, Sr.
She was baptized at an early age at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly, Louisiana, under the leadership of the late Reverend R. A. Clark. Once arriving in California, she held membership at Village Baptist Church with the late Samuel L. Banks and then later at First Missionary Baptist Church until her death.
She graduated from Lukeville Elementary and Cohn High School, both located in West Baton Rouge Parish, and College of Marin located in Kentfield, California.
Verna was an avid Basketball Player and enjoyed sports tremendously. On February 8, 1953 she was united in holy matrimony to Alvin C. Bynum. Verna followed her husband to Marin City California to set up their residence. They enjoyed Fifty-eight years of marital bliss. They were blessed with five sons: Bruce Kevin, Vernon Alvin, Shannon Lee, Lyle David, and Darrell Keith. Upon migrating to California, Verna accepted employment with Crocker Citizen National Bank which later became what we now know is Wells Fargo Bank. She remained in the banking system over 35 years in various capacities until her retirement. During her Golden Years, Verna enjoyed traveling, reading, socializing, especially with the Sunshine Club, and burning the midnight oil playing that ever so challenging game called “Scrabble.”
Verna’s relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ allowed her to share her talents and gifts in many Church Ministries. At First Missionary Baptist Church, she held the position of Church Treasurer and Chairman of the Trustee Board for many years.
She was a caring, generous and kind soul, who loved and protected her family. One who expressed her opinion, gave directions without solicitation and yes, she has left an impact on countless lives.Verna has fought a good fight. She’s finished the race and kept the faith. Now there is a crown of righteousness laid up for her.
Verna leaves to cherish in her memory: five sons Bruce K (Patricia) Billups, Brusly, La, Vernon A (Sylvia) Bynum, Marin City, CA, Shannon L (LaMesha) Bynum, Novato, CA, Lyle D (Wanda) Bynum, Vallejo, CA, Darrell K Bynum, Marin City, CA, three sisters Rose Mary Miller, Novato, CA, Grace M. Watson, Addis La., Marylin (Jonathan) Guillory, four sister-in-law’s Shirley Miller, Marin City, CA Carrie (Robert) Bradley, Baton Rouge, La, Merelyn Bynum, Brusly La and Marian Bynum, Las Vegas NV; Dear Cousin Lillian Hebert, Marin City, CA, 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin C. Bynum, her parents, Arthur Miller Sr. and Valery Hebert Miller, stepmother Coetter Miller, and siblings Arthur Miller Jr and Delores Woods. Friends are invited to the funeral service to celebrate Verna’s life, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM at First Missionary Baptist Church, Marin City, California. The quiet hour at the church will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6PM to 7PM. Entombment will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11am at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma, California. Arrangement under the direction of Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma, California. 707-789-9000
Cora Williams
Cora Williams entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2020. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Joseph Stone officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
Reginald Moss
Reginald Anthony Moss was born November 8, 1954 in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this earthly house on February 21, 2020 at the age of 65. Reginald was educated in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He graduated from McKinley Senior High School. He later received a Bachelors degree in Business from Louisiana State University and worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years. He lived in St. Louis, MO for ten years. He later returned to Louisiana to work as a Yard Master in Livonia. Reginald accepted Christ at a young age at Greater New Guide Baptist Church. He later became a faithful follower of the teachings and sermons of K.C. Price of Ever Increasing Faith Ministries. Reginald leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Carl H. Moss, Jr. (Dr. Rev. Mary Moss); one sister, Glynn D. Moss; three nieces, Erica Moss, Michelle Moss and Nicole Raby; one nephew, Reggie Moss (Kershema Moss); four great nieces, Jazmyn Kirksey (Trevor Kirksey), Brandi Johnson, Charisma Raby and Taylor Raby; and three great nephews, Justyn (Jason as Reginald called him) Moss, Brian Johnson, II and Brandon Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl H. Moss, Sr. and Nancy Thompson Moss; sister, Charlene Jean Moss and niece, Rachelle Moss. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Memorial Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.
Anthony Derial ‘Charlie Pep’ Brown (1964 - 2020)
Anthony Derial “Charlie Pep” Brown, departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by loved ones in Baton Rouge, La. He was 55 and a native of Port Allen, La. Visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home Chapel, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 1187 Rosedale Rd. in Port Allen, La. from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home. The family would like to thank his team of Doctors; Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Andrew Lauve, Dr. Charles Berggreen, Dr. Donald Carsons, Dr. Lance Lamotte, Dr. Gerald Breaux, and Dr. Gerard Dynes. The nursing and medical staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital’s sixth floor, at Bluebonnet. Feliciana Home Health and The Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Jill Hurst Mabile
Jill Hurst Mabile passed away the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 47. She was native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge. Jill was a St. Joseph’s Academy graduate and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church Parish. Jill was a long time employee of The Neuromedical Center. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, on Thursday, Feb. 27th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation continued at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, Feb. 28th, from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Cremation followed. Jill is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jason Mabile; daughter, Madison Hurst Mabile; father, Donald Hurst Jr. and wife Violet; mother, Marie Favrot and husband Don; siblings, Kim Martinez and husband Brandon and Doug Hurst and wife Jen; father-in-law, Gerald Mabile; sister-in-law, Brandi Haik and husband Chris; numerous nieces and nephews. Jill was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lillie Mabile; and her grandparents. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Academy, in memory of Jill Hurst Mabile, 3015 Broussard Street, Baton Rouge 70808. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.