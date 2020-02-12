Nora Mae Robertson Palmer
"If we die with Christ, we shall live with Him, and if we are faithful to the end, we shall begin with Him." 2 Timothy 2:11-12. Nora Mae Robertson Plmer, a native of Ventress, LA and resident of New Roads, LA, died peacefully at Pointe Coupee General Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1935 to the union of Dennison Robertson and Cornelia Harrison Robertson in Glynn, LA. Nora was christened at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads. There she received all the sacraments of the laity. Nora attended St. Augustine Catholic School until the 10th grade when St. Augustine was not approved for accreditation by the State. She enrolled at New Roads Colored High School and graduated in 1954 as class Salutatorian. Nora attended Southern University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. Her teaching career included Batchelor Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary Schools. Her effectiveness as a teacher was truly identified. She loved her students implemented different teaching methods. She was determined and driven to encourage her students to do their best in everything that they could to become productive citizens. As an Educator for 40+ years, she touched many lives. She aspired to the position of a Supervisor of Elementary Schools in Pointe Coupee Parish and served as Interim Superintendent. Nora coordinated Adult Education classes for Southern University in the Parish. She was a Cub Scouts Leader for Istrouma Council Cub Pack 247. She also provided private swimming lessons at her home. She believed in exposing students to different activities. Nora belonged to many community organizations which included The Pointe Coupee Rotary Club, where she served as Secretary for many years, The Board of Tourism and Council on Aging. Nora married Alex Joseph Palmer in 1955 and this union was blessed with three wonderful children, Roselyn, Andrew and Michael. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Survived by her daughter, Roselyn M. Martin (Roderick); sons, Andrew Palmer (Justine C.) and Michael R. Palmer; sister, Gloria Robertson Myer; 3 grandchildren, Aaron D. Palmer (Anysia), Alan J. Palmer (Monique) and Ava Martin; 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex J. Palmer; parents, Dennison Robertson and Cornelia Harrison Robertson; brothers-in-law, George F. Myer and Henry Palmer; sister-in-law, Josephine A. Palmer. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 9:00 am until Celebration of Life Services at 10:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy officiating. Entombment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.
Cornelius Mumphery, Sr.
Entered into eternal rest on February 1, 2020 at the age of 54. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Tyrone James officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery.
Lionel Francois
Lionel Francois entered into eternal rest on January 30, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Glynn, LA. Survived by his wife, Josephine Francois; daughters, Lynn Stewart, Patricia Dyce and Lucille Francois; son, Ronald Francois; sister, Laura Virgin; brother, Isiah Toussaint and Julius Wayne Francois and a host of grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park.
Larry Johnson, Sr.
Brother Larry C. Johnson, Sr., a proud United States Air Force Veteran, was bOrn May 24, 1952 to the union of the late Cal Johnson II and Margaret Napoleon Johnson of Lukeville, LA. On January 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA, God in his infinite wisdom, called him home to receive his reward. Brother Johnson leaves to cherish his precious memories to his wife Jacqueline Johnson, five (5) daughters; Katrice (Carl), Michelle, Florence, Cristina, and one (1) son, Larry, Jr., and eleven (11) grandchildren. Two sisters; Natherlean G. Kelly, Brusly, LA and Carolyn Duhe, Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers; Donald Ray Johnson (Katie), Baton Rouge, LA, Cal Johnson, III (Beatrice) Brusly, LA and Michael L. Johnson, Addis, LA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Abuwi, Baton Rouge, LA; brother-in-law, Welton R. Lejeune, Brusly, LA; mother-in-law, Flora Garrett, Hampton, VA; four aunts, two uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Margaret Woodlief, Connie Lejeune and brother Paul Abuwi, grandmother Irene Holloway and Uncle Timothy Brown. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Pastor George Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA.
Barbara McCowan
Barbara McCowan entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2020 at the age of 63. Survived by her spouse, Michael McCowan; mother, Annie Mae Bell; sisters, Mary Lee Williams and Dora Bell (Kenny); brothers, Leo Davis (Shelley), Leon Davis (Winona), George Bell (Mary Gail), Troy Bell and Moses Bell, Jr. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 South Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Gloria Mae Braxton-Camper
Gloria Mae Braxton-Camper, a resident of Brusly, LA passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation is Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 AM until religious service at 11 AM at Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen, LA. Interment in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Brusly, LA.
Albert Louis
Albert Louis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Survived by his daughter, Karen Batiste; grandchildren, Ayesha L. Bell, Tericka B. Gray, Kareem S. Marshall, Kristina M. McCaleb, Kourtney Batiste; sister, Fern L. McCaleb; brother, Jeffery L. Louis. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Henry J. Brown officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Jo’el Vance Pittman
Jo'el Vance Pittman entered into eternal rest on January 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Nathaniel Casher, Jr. officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park.
