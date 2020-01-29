Freddie "TwoTwo" Carbo, Jr.
Freddie “TwoTwo” Carbo, Jr., a native of Donaldsonville and a long-time resident of Gonzales. He was born May 18, 1937, and passed away on Jan 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A member of International Long Shoreman Union Local 3033 of Port Allen for thirty years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Judy Broussard Carbo; brother Wilbert “Bus” Carbo (Rita); children Glenn Carbo, Debra Felps (B.J.), Roxana “Rocky” Carbo, Nesta Carbo (Tammy), Tiffany Carbo (Penny), Schantell Carbo (Beau) and Brandi Wells; Godchild Jan Barrient Bergeron; ex-wife and special friend Jean Carbo Gordon; also survived by 21 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, with one on the way, and 1 great-great grandkid on the way, host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a son Milfred Carbo, parents Freddie and Albertine “Data” Bernard Carbo; siblings Ester C. Cassard, Edna “MaeMae” Barrient, Eddie and Agnes Carbo; daughter-in-law Sandra Cousin. Active and Honorary pallbearers were Bryan Felps Jr., Chris Felps Sr., Rocky Ortego, Austin Carbo, Ayden Pourciau, Bennett Wells, Josh Thomas, Blake Felps, Gerald Carbo, Layton Balfantz and Chris Felps, Jr. A ceremony celebrating his life was held 11 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Word of Life Church Donaldsonville. Interment at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital and Pinnacle Hospice for their kindness and professionalism in time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to honor his life and memory may be given by visiting https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/freddie-twotwo-carbo-jr Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant.
Lucinda B. Webb
Lucinda B. Webb entered into eternal rest at AMG-Zachary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a 93 year old native of Laurel Hill, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7pm; visitation resumed at Sherobee B.C. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Glasper Cobb; interment at Beech Grove Cemetery, Cornor, LA. Survivors included her children, Eugene and Leon C. Bibbins, New Orleans, LA; Wade Bibbins, Port Allen, LA: Dora B.Vessel, Carrie, Eli, Edith and Andrew Webb all of Wakefield; Nolan Webb of Weynoake, LA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; three children; and five siblings.
Earline Janice Jones Badon
Earline Janice Jones Badon, age 86, was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Donna) Badon and Michelle (Sean) Tate. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious service 11:00 am at Nazarene Baptist Church, Addis, La, Pastor Tarron James, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Marie Terese Brou Richard passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. She was a native of Burnside and longtime resident of White Castle until she moved to Baton Rouge in 2005. Marie graduated from Ascension Catholic School in Donaldsonville in 1941 and OLOL School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a Public Health Nurse in Iberville Parish until her retirement. Marie is survived by her children; Rhonda Elder (Greg) of Slidell, Dawn Ballmer (Dallas) of Baton Rouge, Mark Richard of Houston, TX and Robyn Cedotal (Keith) of Addis, LA; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Altazin Holman (Tom), Chad Cedotal (Gina), and Koty Cedotal (Tina), Eric Ballmer (Sarah), Miguel Ballmer (Heather), Jeff Elder (Amelia), and Colleen Vincent (Derrick); 12 great-grandchildren, Luke Holman, Greyson Cedotal, Elena Revelez, Seven and Lanea Rico, Marlee and Otis Ballmer, Sage Ballmer, Patrick and Katherine Elder and Ava and Parker Vincent; sister, Margaret Pizzolato (Vince); brothers, Dale Brou (Phyllis) and Lynn Brou; sisters in law, Marcy Brou, Jane Brou, and Ethel Cedotal; brother in law, Adam Richard (Dolores); and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alton Joseph “Nick” Richard; sisters, Sister “Margie” Margaret, Grace (Stanford) and Joan (Sam); brothers, JC (Eleanor), Warren (Jean), Harold and Kenneth; sisters in law, Michelle Brou, Shirley Sagona (Sam), and Eva Richard; and brother in law, Barnette Cedotal. A memorial visitation January 24, 2020 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Phil Spano. The family would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center and to Beth, Jodi, Carla, Terri, Lauren, Jeralyn, and Drew of Clarity Hospice for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Clarity Hospice Foundation, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Shenerria Houston
Shenerria Houston entered into eternal rest on January 13, 2020 at the age of 56. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 11900 Pointe Coupee Rd., New Roads, LA. Interment St. Francis Cemetery, New Roads, LA.
Deontré Rashaad Williams
Deontré Rashaad Williams entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020, at the age of 26. He was a Deputy Sheriff with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Survived by his mother, Leslie (Craig) Jackson; daughter, Amiyah Williams; sister, Tyler Veal; brother, Trévon (Brandi) Williams. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Williams. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Elder Howard Georgetown, officiating. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, White Castle, LA.
James L. “Digger” Delone
James L. “Digger” Delone entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Survived by his daughters, Deshaun D. Williams, Tasha D. Wilson and Kenya D. Williams; sister, Irene Delone Dennis; brothers, Louis Delone and David Delone; 8 grandchildren; aunts, Eola Young and Lucille Warner. Preceded in death by his parents, David Delone and Olevia Young Delone. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Clyde McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA.
Felton Lanieu
Felton Lanieu entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020 at the age of 48. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen.
Floyd McDormic entered into eternal rest on January 14, 2020 at the age of 62. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 25, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
