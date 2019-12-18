Leland Ray LaGrange
( June 04, 1949 - December 13, 2019 )
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leland Lagrange will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mater Delorosa Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.
Mr. LaGrange, age 70 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.
Survivors include his son, Michael LaGrange and his wife Shelli of Brusly, his daughter, Misti LaGrange of Amarillo, TX; four sisters Etta Pearl Blank, Velma Rose LaGrange and Jacqueline Bordelon all of Plaucheville; Paula Story of Hawkinsville, GA; his grandchildren Lance, Shelby, Spencer, Savannah, Skylar, Chloe and Shane; step-grandchildren Tailer, Micahlyn and Emma; and one great grandchild, Scarlett Roze and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Loretta Dufour LaGrange; his parents, Paul and Amentha Noel LaGrange; brother Gene LaGrange; and great-grandchild Ashton Carter.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
Sandra R. Lyons (1968 - 2019)
Sandra R. Lyons, a resident of Baker, died at 5:00am, Monday, December 10, 2019 at her home. She was 51 years of age. Religious service at 10:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, Bethany World Prayer Center, 13855 Plank Road, Baker, LA., conducted by Pastor Alfred Moore, Westgate Church in Port Allen, LA. Interment in Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survived by her siblings: Robert Beshears, III (Zachary, LA); Dennis (Anita) Beshears (Spanaway, WA); Vanessa (Everett, Sr.) Brown (Baker, LA); Paulette (Ronald, Sr.) Barrow (Baker, LA); Randy Richardson (Baker, LA); Jesse, Jr. (Nadean) Green (Kent, WA); and Kris Green (Baton Rouge, LA); godmother: Marjorie Mackson (Baton Rouge, LA); aunts and uncles: Jessie Richardson, Sr. (Pride, LA); Eula Richardson (Pride, LA); Henrietta McGhee (Zachary, LA); Arra (Nancy) Richardson (Zachary, LA); and Thomas Ray (Collette) Richardson (Dallas, TX). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
w
Emile Dawson Pourciau
Emile Dawson Pourciau passed away at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired operator with Turner Industries; resident of Port Allen and native of New Roads, La. A grave side service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge at 10am. He is survived by his son, Bennett Pourciau and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Augustus and Amelia Pourciau; sisters, Carol Thibodeaux and husband Clarence, and Catherine Landry and husband Clarence; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Beaman Pourciau; parents, Bennette and Eleanora “Topsy” Dawson Pourciau; sister, Ann David; brother, Charles “Benny Boy” Pourciau; and mother in law, Elma “Nan” Gore. Emile loved to garden and cook. He was a Graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Thomas Joseph Kline Sr.
Thomas Kline passed away doing what he loved best, feeding his cattle, at the place he loved best, his childhood and lifetime home, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was a loving & devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved gardening & raising cattle. Most of all, he was known for his desire and willingness to care for others. He looked after his neighbors, as he so lovingly considered to be his family. He was a retired operator from Stupp Corporation. He is survived by wife of 61 yrs. Jeanette Bizette Kline, 4 children, Janet (Charles) Labatut (New Roads), Mona Kline (Livonia), Priscilla Kline Chustz (New Roads), Thomas Kline, Jr. (Mona Jewell) (Addis), 5 Grandchildren, Tiffany Labatut Broussard (Jeremy), Mogen Hughes (Candice), Brandon Chustz (Meagan), Brittany Chustz Davidson (Cody), Paige Chustz (Christian Mougeot), 8 Great-Grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, loving neighboring families, Tim Guillory Family, Thomas Gosserand Family, Tammy Boudreaux Family & John Jarreau Family, Preceded in death by Parents, Joseph Morris Cline, Sr. & Veletta David Cline, Brothers, Joseph (Patty), John (Jack), Allen (Bill), Eli (Pickett), Henry (Bado), Sisters: Viola and Veletta. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
