Donald Ray Clark
Donald Ray Clark entered into eternal rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by his father, Earnest Harris, Jr.; daughters, Angela Williams and Kimberly Tate (Derrick); sisters, Cecile Harris and Regina Harris; brothers, Lloyd Clark, Sr., Leo Fontenot, Sr. (Pamela), Erwin Harris and Jerome Harris; 6 grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 3711 Louisiana Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA. Bishop Ernest Mills, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Elijah Posey, Sr.
Elijah Posey, Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a Retired Landscaper. Survived by his wife, Eula Mae Posey; daughters, Patti Jean Mason, Virginia Robinson, Patricia Davis, Ouida Robinson, Darlene Posey, Ossie Posey and Deirdre Myles; sons, Elijah Posey, Jr., Thomas Robinson, Joseph Posey, John Robinson, Willie Posey and Derrick Hunt and grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Rayford Iglehart, Sr. officiating. Interment Cotton Cemetery, Liberty, MS.
Rose Lee Smith
Rose Lee Smith, resident of West Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on August 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Leona Smith of Port Allen, LA; sons, Charley (Emma) Smith, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and John (Lucy) Smith, Sr. of Port Allen, LA; sister-in-law, Albertha Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Michael Byrd, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Dorothy Haysbert
Dorothy Burns Haysbert entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a Retired Principal in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She attended Southern University where she received a Bachelors Degree, Masters Degree and Plus 30 hours. Dorothy was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church; Steward Board and Matrons' Guild; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; Top Ladies of Distinction, Non Pareil Chapter; DeBose Foundation; Scotlandville Chapter of AARP; Educators of Yesteryear; Baton Rouge Area Retired Teachers Association and Phi Delta Kappa. Survived by her grandsons, Alex Montgomery "Trey" Haysbert, III and Justin Haysbert; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Muriel Felder Haysbert; Goddaughter, Patricia Burns Holloway (Del), LaPlace, LA; Godson, Ryen Wilson (Monique), Los Angeles, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex Haysbert, Sr.; son, Alex Haysbert, Jr; parents, James and Irma Burns; brothers, Robert, Herbert, Leon, James and Walter Burns; sister, Rosalie Burns Wilson. Services entrusted to Hall and Son. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Herman O. Kelly, Jr., officiating. Top Ladies of Distinction Ceremony at 9:00 am. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Omega Rho Ceremony at 9:30 am. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens.
