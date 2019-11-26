Michelle Ann Gobert
Deceased’s Obituary:Funeral services for Michelle Gobert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Pastor Shawn Ostoj officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
Ms. Gobert, age 51 of Erwinville, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, G.B. and Essie Mae Andrus Stamper; and her paternal grandparents, Wilford and Winnie Gobert.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Joseph “T.J.” Comeaux, Jr. of Lakeland, LA; her fiance’ Brian Keith Longlois of Erwinville; her parents, Wilford “Sam” and Sherry Stamper Gobert of Erwinville; her sister, Andrea G. Kent and husband David of Erwinville; her nephew Charles David Kent; and
her granddaughter, Braelynn Daigle. Friends may visit on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Sharon Baptist Church in Erwinville from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
Larry T. Profit
Larry T. Profit entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Survived by his sister, Pauline Profit and brother, Frank Profit, Jr. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Demetric Slaughter officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Jimmie Jackson, Sr.
Jimmie Jackson Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12th at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 93, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Cadoville, LA. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired after over 50 years of service with Lloyd Pickering Construction where he worked very hard to support his family as a building demolisher and brick refurbisher professional. He leaves to cherish precious memories and immeasurable love, his wife, Mary Randolph Jackson; daughter, Sallie Jackson-Hitchens (Gregory Tyrone); four sons, Cedric Sr., (Carolyn), Dwayne, Reginald (Aleta), Jimmie Jr., and Marc Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Henry (Jeanetter), and Ralph (Judy) Randolph; Thirteen grandchildren; Seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dearest daughter, Stacie V. Jackson. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA., Dr. Ronald A. Sutton, officiating. Interment to follow in Louisiana National Cemetery - Port Hudson, 20978 Port Hickey Road. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. A very special thanks to Dr. Gerald M. Barber for the wonderful care and loving support given, and to the staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care.
Reverend Benny B. Dunbar departed this life on November 5, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. He is survived by two brothers, Bobbyray Dunbar and Edward Dunbar, Jr. (Augustine); a devoted friend and ex-wife, Addie Dunbar; an adopted daughter, Tracy Dunbar; a niece and other family members and friends. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 11:00 am until funeral services at 12 noon, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA.
