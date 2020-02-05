Jesse Clayton, Sr.
Jesse Clayton, Sr. entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 7:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
Catherine “Cat’T” Bynum Allen
Catherine “Cat’T” Bynum Allen born in New Orleans, LA went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at her home in Brusly, LA. She loved to read and study her bible, and spend time with her family. Cat’t was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation will be held at the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr Plaquemine, LA, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9am until service at 11am, officiated by Rev. Clyde McNell. Burial will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Lukeville Lane, Brusly LA. She is survived by 3 daughters, Latina Parker, Nacol Hicks and Alicia Bynum; Six devoted siblings, Jacqueline Ayo, Sheila Bynum, Vanderbilt Bynum III, Linda Holmes, Ramona Bynum, Mary Craig and Melody Bynum; a devoted granddaughter, Alecia Johnson; God daughter, Bianca Bynum Jones; 21 grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Vanderbilt and Daisy Thomas Bynum; two sons, Louis H. Parker, III and Kenyo M. Parker, Sr.; one grandson, Van’ Da Parker; 4 siblings, Jennifer Bynum, Brenda LeJeune, Charles Bynum and Troy Bynum, Sr., and a sister-in-law Lisa Bynum.
George Castle
George Castle entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Survived by his wife, Sameerah Castle; daughters, Angela, Yvette, Tanga, Nicole, Tonya, Bekkah, Nadirah, Najla, Tahirah, Radhiyah and Teasa; sons, Darryl Wayne, Michael, Marcus and Khalid; brothers, Louis Castle, Jr., Robert Castle and Darrell Castle; 51 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth Castle Williams; son, Mark Castle and sister, Etta Maiden. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Henry Lamb, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park.
Letitia Magruder “Tish” Hurst
Letitia Magruder “Tish” Hurst passed away at her home in Port Allen on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a native of New Roads and resident of Port Allen. Tish was a homemaker. Visiting at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Monday, February 3rd, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Tish is survived by her five children, Donald Hurst and wife Violet of Baton Rouge, Elizabeth Hurst Shortess of Baton Rouge, Peter C. Hurst and wife Robin of Port Allen, Christopher S. Hurst and wife Yvette of Port Allen, William B. Hurst of Port Allen; 12 grandchildren;8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Tish was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James Hurst Sr.; parents, Dunbar Magruder and Rena Pourciau Magruder; three sisters, Frances Rose Magruder, Grace Magruder Bechtold and Katherine Magruder Hill Rabalais; two brothers, L.D. and Neil Magruder; son-in-law, Rev. Jim Shortess; grandchild, Sarah Elizabeth Shortess. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ryan, Joshua, Zackary and Dylan Hurst, Stephen and Samuel Shortess. The family would like to thank Tish’s caregivers, Shonda, Brittany and Cheyenne and St. Joseph Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Daniel Martin Prejean Daniel Martin Prejean passed away at his home in Brusly on January 31, 2020 at the age of 54. He was a native of Brusly and was a store manager for Red Wing Shoes. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, 440 S. Alexander Avenue, Port Allen on Tuesday, Feb. 4th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visiting continued at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Street, Brusly, on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment in the church cemetery. Daniel is survived by his son, Dillon Prejean; siblings, Lisa Prejean, Wayne Prejean and wife Cherie, Mark Prejean and wife Donna, Alan Prejean and wife Lisa; nieces and nephews, Alexander and wife Emily, Morgan, Hunter, Brett, Hannah, Cameron, Abby and Mason Prejean; step-niece, Alex Ann Hicks; great-nephew, Harrison Prejean. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Sr. and Dolores Alexander Prejean. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Daniel’s former wife, Alena Moss and cousin, Skip and wife Margie Hebert, for their devotion and care during Daniel’s illness. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice. Pallbearers were Daniel’s friends and high school classmates. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joseph “Eugene” Thibodeaux Sr. (1944 - 2020)
Joseph “Eugene” Thibodeaux Sr. went home to be with Jesus Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ceremonies held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement for Eugene on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning with visitation at 10:00 am immediately followed by a funeral mass at noon. Father Jason Palermol officiated the service to celebrate a life lived to the fullest and in devoted service to his family and friends. Eugene was born in 1944 in the small community of Lawtell, Louisiana. He was one of four children in a loving family. His formative years were spent on the family farm which shaped his lifelong love of family, strong work ethic, and joy of the outdoors. After graduating from Lawtell High School, Eugene proudly served his country in the Air Force, exemplifying his lifelong passion and pride for his country. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined the Dow Chemical Company where he enjoyed a successful career, retiring after 30 years of service. Eugene was a family man who included everyone he met as family. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and gardening; but most of all preparing wonderful Cajun meals for family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Carolyn Thibodeaux; his parents Preston and Virgie Thibodeaux; his brother Rogers Thibodeaux; and his sister Joyce Richard. In 1966, Eugene married his first wife Carolyn Sonnier Thibodeaux. Together they had four children while residing in Port Allen, LA. Few men are twice blessed with the love of a wonderful wife. In 1996, Eugene married Teresa Janell McGrew, who cared for him lovingly until the time of his death. Eugene is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Teresa Janell Thibodeaux of St. Amant; four children Joseph Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. (Desiree) of Bueche; Yvette Thibodeaux Hurst (Chris) of Port Allen; James Matthew Thibodeaux (Stacy) of Boerne, Texas and Michelle Thibodeaux Firmin (Paul) of Ventress. Eugene is survived by ten grandchildren Johsua, Dylan and, Zackary Hurst; Paige and Adam Thibodeaux; Justin (Christy), Cody, and Tyler Firmin; Grace and Pierce Ruble; and three great grandchildren, Ava, Caroline and Lane Firmin. He is survived by his sister Belva Jane Veillion (Albert), his stepson Gene Thomas McGrew (Aimee) of Maurepas, along with two step-grandchildren Rhett McGrew and Blain Seale. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Gerald Alfred “Jerry” Lambert
passed away at his home in Brusly on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 63 surrounded by his family. He was a native of Plaquemine, he then joined the Navy and was a current resident of Brusly. Jerry was an Instrument Tech who was self-employed. Jerry wished to be cremated. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Saturday, February 1st, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Jerry loved his family dearly. He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Staci Zizzi Lambert; two daughters, Jaci Lambert and significant other, Dane Butler, and Jessica Lambert and fiancé Stephen Finley; Jessica Kleinpeter, whom he considered a daughter; two grandchildren, who are the loves of his life, Faith Finley and Ava Leigh Finley; four siblings, Pamela Lambert, Mark Lambert, Charles “Chuck” Lambert Jr. and wife Kelli and Barbara Dufour; step-brother, John Lacy; and an abundance of close family and friends. Jerry was a Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War, who loved fishing, hunting, spending time at the gun range, riding his motor bike, watching Nascar and drag racing, LSU and the Saints, but above all, spending time with his grandbabies. He will be dearly missed. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.