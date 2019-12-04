Elmire Lefebvre “Claire” Bergeron
Elmire “Claire” Lefebvre Bergeron passed away at her home in Port Allen on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 91. She was a native of Port Allen and spent some of her childhood in Cuba when her father worked in the Sugar Industry. Claire graduated from LSU with a BA, married her husband of 50 years, Belvin F. Bergeron and raised their family in Port Allen. Claire was an avid gardener. She loved cats and took in strays. She had a passion for assisting numerous charities, especially St. Jude. Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, on Wednesday, November 27th, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Claire is survived by her children, Lynette Hebert and husband Joey, Debbie Schexnaildre and husband Allen, David Bergeron and wife Carla Spedale, Amy Terrell and husband Barry, Yvette Collins and husband Curtis, Brian Bergeron and wife Traci Wilson, and Brett Bergeron and wife Angie Gregoire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Lefebvre; sisters-in-law, Emma Lee Pourciau Lefebvre, Gloria Bergeron McDaniel, Catherine “Kitty” Barbay Bergeron and bother-in-law, Gordon “Rev” Bergeron and wife Lorraine. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Belvin F. Bergeron; parents, George R. Sr. and Marie Louise Gatz Lefebvre; brother, George “Zip” R. Lefebvre Jr.; grandchild, Dustin Bergeron. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Claire’s caregivers, Ida, Rhonda, Eunice, Kandi, and Tierra; and a special friend, Kim Coye. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Kennon Joseph David
Kennon Joseph David, a loving husband, father, paw paw, brother and friend; passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a retired painter, resident of Maringouin and native of Port Allen, La. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Interment at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church Cemetery, Livonia. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lydia Allement David; daughters, Christy D. Worley and fiancé Chad King Sr, Ginger L. Hebert and husband Mervin, and Nikki G. Sonnier and husband Josh; grandchildren, Chad Worley (Alexis), Carly W. Holley (Clay), Dusti Turcotte (Trent), Andi Landry (Brandon), William Gray (Callie), Andy Landry (Lailyn), Colby Bergeron (Taylor), Jared Gray (Jenna), and Chad King Jr (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Brently, Robert, Evee, Jase, Karsen, Caiden, Samantha, Joseph, Hailey, Chance, Spencer, Caiden, Adriana, Cameron, Case and Allie; sisters, Kathy Waller, Penny Parker, and Gertrude Chaney; brothers, Roland David Jr. and Henry David; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Jodi David; granddaughter, Randi Lynn Bergeron; parents, Roland and Ida Jarreau David; and brothers, Milton and Randy David. Pallbearers Chad Worley, William Gray, Andy Landry, Jared Gray, James Allement Sr. and John David Jr. Kennon enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to boss people around and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Lou Glenn Smith Jones
Lou Jones was a native of Port Allen, LA and a resident of Addis, LA. She died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019 as a result of a fall at the age of 82. She is survived by three children, Johnny Lou Smith Kile, Phillis “Ann” Tullier Sanchez, and Joel Tullier & wife Debbie Morgan, four grandchildren Frankie Androwski, Danya Sanchez Broussard & husband Jared,and Kyle & Cole Tullier, two great grandchildren, Louis & Marlee Broussard, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joel D. Jones, a son, Thomas Tullier, her parents, Mae Coleman Smith & husband Fred, and her five siblings, Fred, Gordon, & Donnie Smith, June Guillot, & Becky Plaisance. Lou was a very crafty person over the years, and made more than her of share of them , which she gave lovingly to her family and friends. She loved her church and grandchildren deeply, and will be missed by all of them. Lou was all about giving back and has donated her body to science. A special thanks goes out to all of you that lived near, and watched out for her. All of you meant the world to her. The greatest and most sincere thanks goes out to Debbie Tullier for giving her the best of care and helping her in anyway she needed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Karen Cowart Suggs
Karen Cowart Suggs, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 53. She was a native of Zachary and resident of Port Allen. Karen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was very generous with all she knew. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, Nov 29th from 4 to 8 p.m., with religious service at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Paul Kleinpeter. Cremation followed. Karen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Barry Suggs of Port Allen; daughter, Stacey Suggs Olano and husband Justin of Livonia; son, Cody Suggs and significant other Madisen Sims of Port Allen; two grandchildren, Gayge Olano and Gavyn Olano; father, Larry Cowart Sr.; one brother, Larry Cowart Jr and wife Dawn, Denham Springs. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Waits Cowart. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Myrtle Eva White LaBauve (1918 - 2019)
Myrtle Eva White LaBauve passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, surrounded by her loving family. She was 101, born September 10, 1918. She was a native of Plaquemine and a longtime resident of Brusly. She enjoyed being a homemaker, visiting with family and friends, traveling, playing cards and Pokeno, and volunteering with the church Zippers group. Myrtle was survived by daughter, Donna LaBauve Coupel and husband Irving; son, Douglas LaBauve and wife Kim; grandchildren, Marcie Coupel Buckle and husband Chris, Melissa LaBauve Lapsley and husband David, and Jesse LaBauve and wife Alannah; great grandchildren, Ella Lapsley and Sydnie Buckle along with numerous nieces and nephews. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Azenor, Sr. and Mercedes Templet White; husband, Norwood J. LaBauve; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Ivan and Maude White, Lindsay and Belle White, Joseph Azenor “Jay” and Twilla White; sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Lee Ward. Our hearts are heavy because of how greatly she will be missed, but we rejoice because of her life well lived and a peaceful passing to meet her Creator and Savior and dear loved ones who have gone before her. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, December 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in church mausoleum. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Mary Amanda Stevens “Mandi” McKay (1977 - 2019)
Mary Amanda “Mandi” Stevens McKay, 42, of Denham Springs, LA., passed away from this life on November 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Reggie Middleton and Diana (Winfield) Stevens of Summit, Mississippi. Mandi was born July 28, 1977 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a 1995 graduate of Brusly High School. She was joined in marriage to James Mitchell “Mickey” McKay on February 21, 2003. Her children are John and Lindsey Hammatt and Tyler McKay. She is survived by her husband, children, parents, and two sisters, Lisa Lee (Scott) and Lauri Gammon (Ernie Jr.) of Baton Rouge, LA., Father-in-law Mitch McKay, sisters-in-law Christy McKay Bandy (Scott) , Danielle McKay Calhoun (Brandon), Hillary McKay, Harley McKay, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and loving friends. Mandi is preceded in death by her daughter Faith Lynn McKay, grandparents Floyd and Mary Winfield and J. Edgar and Mamie (Middleton) Stevens, Mother-in-Law Sheila (Baucum) McKay, and grandparents Clariece and James Baucum. Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Johnson Grove Church of Christ in Bogue Chitto, MS. Visitation from 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Pallbearers were Scott Lee, Ernie Gammon, Jr., Joshua Rayborn, John Hammatt, Dawson Rockhold, Scott Bandy. Arrangements are being handled by Brown’s Funeral Home, Liberty, MS.
Clifford J. Thibodeaux Jr. (1935 - 2019)
Clifford J. Thibodeaux Jr., a former employee of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine for 27 years. He left us to be with God at 11:45 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida and a native of Brusly, Louisiana. He was 84, born on March 14, 1935. Survived by three children, Kim Thibodeaux and wife Gail, Charlotte Roberts and husband Eric, Alan Thibodeaux and wife Charlotte, twelve grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and brother David Thibodeaux. Proceeded in death by wife Mollie Brewer Thibodeaux, Parents Clifford and Pearl Thibodeaux, sister Virgie Curcio, stepchildren Larry Brewer, Jimmy Brewer, Martha Bridges, and a grandson. A Christian service and burial will be at a later date.
Annette Kelley Johnson
Annette Kelley Johnson, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 60. She was a resident of Addis and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 8am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Father Matt Lorrain. As per her wishes cremation followed her services. She is survived by her husband, William “Tony” Johnson; children, Nicole Chamberlain and husband Charlie, Heather Daigle and husband Brennan, and Paul Castilaw and girlfriend Jennifer Hayden; grandchildren, Sydney Dupree, Azrielle Kelley, Zander and NeilRobert Daigle, Kyleigh Castilaw, Kensley and Karma Hayden, and Kimberly Woodard; great granddaughter, Wendy Woodard; mother, Rita Kelley; best friend and honorary sister, Karen Serrette; sisters, Nancy and Barbara Rineheart, and Emily Gonzales; brothers, Kelvin and Acie Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Acie Kelley; and grandchildren, Pheenix Kelley and Faith Castilaw. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Ritalyn Chamberlain and all of her caregivers. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Nora Gremillion Porche
Nora Gremillion Porche, a native of Mix, Louisiana and resident of Glynn, Louisiana, she passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 69. She is retired from Pointe Coupee General Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael W. Porche; daughter, Monique Porche-Smith and husband Jackson Smith III of Canton, Georgia; grandson, Jackson Smith IV of Canton, Georgia; granddaughter, Leslie Mykael Porche Smith of Canton, Georgia; sisters, Rena Ramsey-Caldwell, Margaret Porche and Glynette Sheppard all of Glynn, Louisiana; brothers, Luke Sherman Gremillion of Durham, North Carolina and Charles Gremillion Jr. of Erwinville, Louisiana; godchildren, Dr. Keith Ramsey of New Iberia, Louisiana, Monica Collie of Glynn, Louisiana, Dustin Darensbourg of New York, Devereux McNair of Napa, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Gremillion; sister, Veronica Joyce Butler; brother, Louis Gremillion. A visitation was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:30 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 pm. Services conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd.
Sadie Veronica LaCour Collins
Sadie Veronica LaCour Collins passed away peacefully at her home on November 22, 2019. Sadie was born on February 17, 1942 to George “Bee” LaCour and Ophelia Gauthier LaCour in New Roads, Louisiana. She was baptized at an early age at Saint Francis Catholic Chapel. Sadie was a graduate of Rosenwald High School Class of 1962. She was married to the late Daniel A. Collins, Sr. and to this union three sons were born: Mark A. Collins, Daniel A. Collins, Jr. and Donald J. Collins. Sadie was affectionately known to family members and friends as “Bay Bee”, “Aunt Sadie”, and “Nanny”. She was a kind and compassionate person who spent a lot of her time preparing, cooking, and serving food for and to anyone who would partake of it. She was a retired lunchroom worker for West Baton Rouge Public School System. After her retirement, she worked at Raxx Restaurant in the capacity of head cook. Her hobbies were fishing, quilting, and watching her favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints, play. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA on Wednesday, November 27 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with Rosary Service starting at 10:30 am. Religious services will be conducted by the Reverend C. Todd Lloyd. Interment will be in the church cemetery located at Chenal, Louisiana. Sadie is survived by brothers George LaCour, Jr. (Mary Lou), Benny LaCour (Adeline), Lenwood “Chico” LaCour, and Raymond LaCour; sisters Cecile Ricard and Yvonne LaCour; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and a special friend Albert Lavalais.
Brenda Faye Franklin Lethermon
Brenda Faye Franklin Lethermon entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a Retired United States Postal Service Worker and a Veteran in the United States Army. Survived by her spouse, Ronald W. Lethermon, Sr.; daughter, Romekia Lethermon; son, Ronald W. Lethermon, Jr.; sisters, Glenda F. Payne and Kathy D. Keyes; brother, Melvin Terrance. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lois Hudson; father, Granville Terrance; brother, Isadore Franklin. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, The Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Keno Spurlock, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
