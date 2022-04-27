The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Old Time Country Open Jam on May 1, 2022, the first Sunday of the month, from 3-5 PM. Jam sessions are open for any musician to join in to play tunes including Country, Bluegrass, Gospel, Cajun, and Folk music. The public is invited to sit in free of charge.
As part of its cultural offerings, West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting this program to allow musicians to informally play acoustic instruments including fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar, double bass, and dulcimer. No amps please. To insure the health and safety of all visitors, musicians and visitors alike should bring their own lawn chairs, masks, and refreshments. This program is FREE and open to the public.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please call the museum at 225-336-2422 or visit www.facebook.com/TheWBRM or www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.