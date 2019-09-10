Ladies, get out those saddle oxfords and gentlemen, put on your penny loafers this weekend and head to the West Baton Rouge Tourist and Information Center for the 14th Annual Oldies But Goodies and Smokin’ Oldies BBQ Cookoff.
Offering a chance to take a virtual ride in a time machine, the festival will feature over 100 great cars from long past decades, music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, a barbecue cookoff and live music from Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, the Eddie Smith Baton and Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition.
The now huge, two-day event began modestly, to the director of the center.
“All it was the first year was the Oldies But Goodies Fest and it was just one day, Sunday,” Kathryn Gautreau said. “In the beginning, we only got 30 to 40 cars, but this year, we’re up to 150.”
The car show will be enhanced by the chance to win trophies for the Peoples Choice and the classic car owners will vote for their top 10 with the winner receiving a trophy, the other places given ribbons or medals.
In addition to the barbecue competition, which this year is a state sanctioned event with the winner going on to compete for the state title, the festival will include a jitterbug contest and a hula hoop contest.
Then there’s a poker run with eight stops too. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Blue Star Mothers, an organization providing necessities to American soldiers around the world.
As with any south Louisiana festival, great local food will be in abundance and there will be cold drinks and beer and crafters inside the center.
For more information, call 1-800-654-9701 or visit www.westbatonrouge.net.
