BATON ROUGE – Last week, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) celebrated the certification of seven BRCC students as Medical Assistants. This innovative workforce development partnership between OLOL Physician Group and BRCC allows student interested in healthcare careers to get the education they need in the classroom while allowing them to participate in onsite training at an OLOL facility.
The first round of program participants includes: Chelsie Cambre, Markasha Carmouche, Lakendra Davis, Kalyn Keller, Channing Lane, Karissa Matthews and Jaylin McKinnis.
“We are so proud of these young leaders who have worked hard to earn this certification,” said LaDonna Williams, Vice President and COO of the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group. “Medical Assistants are some of the most important personnel within our healthcare system.
