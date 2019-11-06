On loan from the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service, the museum’s fall exhibit "One Half of the People: Women in American History" highlights women’s evolving rights and roles in our society. At the founding of our country, women’s roles were rigidly defined. The women’s sphere dictated that as wife, and then mother, women were caretakers for domestic issues. This exhibit explores the challenges that women took on to redefine their place in society. Topics include the campaign for full voting rights, women entering the workplace and the military. The exhibit features stories of influential women such as Marie Curie, Harriett Tubman, and Sandra Day O’Connor.
Latest News
- STUDENT SPOTLIGHT
- PET SPOTLIGHT
- One thing on which Louisiana Republicans and Democrats agree
- Honoring all heroes this Veteran’s Da
- THIS WEEK IN WBR HISTORY
- When are pets considered adults?
- The Ochsner Eat Fit Cookbook features healthy gourmet options: 125+ recipes from renowned Southern chefs
- GOINGS-ON IN WBR
Most Popular
Articles
- ARREST REPORT
- ARRESTS
- GOINGS-ON IN WBR
- ARREST REPORT
- Dambusters are coming
- ARRESTS
- Loud boom Sunday proves to be harmless tank rupture
- I-10 east and west set for shoulder work Nov. 10 through Nov. 17
- Day and night, sugar mill converts cane into raw sugar
- Novelist and award-winning Ernest Gaines, Pointe Coupee’s most famous native, dies at 86
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.