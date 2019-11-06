Harriet Tubman

On loan from the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service, the museum’s fall exhibit "One Half of the People: Women in American History" highlights women’s evolving rights and roles in our society. At the founding of our country, women’s roles were rigidly defined. The women’s sphere dictated that as wife, and then mother, women were caretakers for domestic issues. This exhibit explores the challenges that women took on to redefine their place in society. Topics include the campaign for full voting rights, women entering the workplace and the military. The exhibit features stories of influential women such as Marie Curie, Harriett Tubman, and Sandra Day O’Connor.

