Nominations for $25,000 award program close April 8
BATON ROUGE – Know someone who has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of our state’s children? You have one month left to nominate them for The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most visible awards for those making an impact for kids.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will accept nominations through April 8 online at www.bcbslafoundation.org/nominate
Each year, eight new Angels are chosen and honored, elevating their causes to a broad network of potential supporters, funders and community champions. The award is also a grant program – each honoree chooses a nonprofit to receive a $25,000 grant in their name.
Past Angel Award honorees have made their mark in education, housing, the arts, support services of children with disabilities and much more. Profiles of all past honorees can be found at www.bcbslafoundation.org
The Pay-Offs of Persistence
Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, encourages those who have filled out nominations before to update and resubmit them again this year. The Foundation receives hundreds of submissions each year, but is only able to select eight honorees each year.
“Persistence pays off. Past Angels select each new group of honorees, and each year there are a few chosen who have been nominated two, three or even four years in a row before they seem to break through. So, if you’ve nominated someone before and they weren’t chosen, don’t be discouraged — submit it again,” Tipton said.
Angel honorees, their families and supporters are usually celebrated at an awards gala in October. Because of COVID-19, the Foundation has produced a one-hour special in partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting for the past two years. Plans for the 2022 Angel Award ceremony are still uncertain, but the Foundation is committed to telling the stories of its honorees.
Follow the Blue Cross Foundation on social media @BCBSLAFound for updates and information on The Angel Award® and other events.
About the Blue Cross Foundation
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation works each day to improve the health and lives of Louisianians by empowering everyday people to do extraordinary good. By building and funding coalitions of friends, families and neighbors, the Foundation hopes to build a healthier Louisiana, particularly for its children. The foundation is funded solely by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, but is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity. In the last two years, Blue Cross and the Blue Cross Foundation have invested more than $20 million into Louisiana’s communities and nonprofits, including grants made in response to COVID-19 and natural disasters.
