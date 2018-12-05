IMG_0432.JPG
+9 
IMG_0463.JPG

Christopher Murphy and Councilwoman Charlene Gordon present toys during a raffle.

The One West Baton Rouge Organization held its annual toy giveaway at Cohn Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Christopher Murphy and Councilwoman Charlene Gordon, along with several other volunteers, gave out toys to approximately 100 local children. 

+9 
IMG_0479.JPG
+9 
IMG_0477.JPG
+9 
IMG_0459.JPG
+9 
IMG_0450.JPG
+9 
IMG_0446.JPG
+9 
IMG_0428.JPG
+9 
IMG_0419.JPG
+9 
IMG_0397.JPG

News Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.