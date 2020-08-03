The West Baton Rouge Museum kicked off the opening of a new exhibit, "The Collectible Life of Mignon Faget," Saturday, August 1 with a socially distanced reception and discussion.
In "The Collectible Life of Mignon Faget," collectors respond to the inherent value of Faget’s source materials and artistry. Their curation of her jewelry reflects the value of personal narrative.
Collectibility is as integral to the designs as are the plant, seashell, animal bone, and architectural forms that epitomize it. Faget’s close observation of the natural world, particularly the Gulf Coast of the United States, as well as the built environment of her native New Orleans, Louisiana forged her iconic style. More than 200,000 collectors support her 50-year career.
