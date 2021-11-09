BATON ROUGE – Today, LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack released the following statement on the Biden Administration’s updated vaccine mandate for private companies with more than 100 employees. The ruling will require private companies to mandate vaccinations for all of their employees or face weekly testing. The administration announced yesterday that companies could be fined $13,600 per employee and another $136,000 for “willful violation.”
“LABI has encouraged voluntary vaccinations from the beginning, and that hasn’t changed. I’ve been vaccinated, and I would encourage you and your family to consult with your doctor about getting the shot as well. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to end this pandemic and keep our communities safe from COVID-19. However, the Biden administration utilizing OSHA to mandate that employers track their employee’s vaccination status is an alarming display of governmental overreach. These rules will place a massive amount of cost, confusion and liability on companies at a time where workers are in short supply, the supply chain is in chaos and Main Street is still recovering from the economic shutdown of 2020. It’s not a private company’s job to be the vaccine police. We strongly urge the administration to swiftly reverse course and instead pursue a more market-based approach to enhance vaccination awareness and utilization.”
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry was organized in 1975 to represent Louisiana businesses, serving as both the state chamber of commerce and state manufacturers association. LABI’s primary goal is to foster a climate for economic growth by championing the principles of the free enterprise system and representing the general interest of the business community through active involvement in the political, legislative, judicial and regulatory processes.Find out more information at www.labi.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.