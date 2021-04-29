The West Baton Rouge Museum will welcome musicians from two bands, Blues After School and Taylor Rae to fill the grounds with energizing music on Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m. The concert will take place with performers on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint and guests on the lawn.
The museum’s Blues After School program offered in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music Academy is celebrating a second successful year of providing music and cultural enrichment centered around Blues music tradition.
Attendees will hear local middle and high school students perform as a band with songs from Slim Harpo, B.B. King, George Thorogood, and more as the opening act for the afternoon’s musical line up. This event serves as their concert finale for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Blues After School is sponsored in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.
Headline Blues, Pop, and Rock band, Taylor Rae has a West Baton Rouge connection. Taylor, the band’s namesake and local singer, song writer and recording artist, grew up in Port Allen. She learned at an early age that a melody could create an emotion unlike anything else in the world and this notion has remained with her and is evident in her live performances. Taylor Rae and her band have been a south Louisiana favorite pleasing crowds from Lafayette to New Orleans.
To ensure the health and safety of all and a contactless experience, visitors should bring their own lawn chairs, masks, and refreshments. Parking for this program is available along Louisiana Avenue and in the museum’s rear parking lot off Sixth Street. This program is FREE and open to the public.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please visit facebook.com/TheWBRM and www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200.
