Port Allen recognizes outstanding employees During the end of year mandatory training, employees were recognized for their outstanding contribution to the city.
Pictured with Mayor Lee left to right are: Daryl Louis - Fleet Maintenance Supervisor; Michael Butler - Roads and Drainage Department; Adrian Daigle-Meter Reader; Filmore Bradford, Jr. - Waste Water Treatment Supervisor; Terecita Patan - Human Relations/Payroll Director; Carolyn Deloch - Administrative Coordinator/ Secretary; Jennifer Avants - Police Administrative Coordinator; Teresa Pearson - Department of Public Works Administrative Coordinator; and Aaron Landry - Water and Gas Supervisor. Each recipient was presented with an award.
