On November 15, 2021, the Port Allen Rotary Club hosted their 32nd Annual Golf Tournament at the Island Golf Club in Plaquemine, LA. Rotarians Meme Roubique and Jean Crites celebrated with Jonas Cuti, a golfer with the Firefighter Union Team, his Hole-in-One golf shot which won him a $500 cash prize. The Port Allen Rotary Golf Tournament was started in 1990. Since its inception, this tournament has raised an estimated $225,000.00. Over the last 20 years, some of our benefactors have been the WBR Council on Aging, WBR Museum, WBR Library, scholarships for students from Port Allen and Brusly, leadership conference stipends for WBR students and a great number of charitable organizations that have asked for assistance. Thanks to all whose participation as players and sponsors have helped make this a fun and successful tournament.
Pictured left to right: Rotarian, Meme Roubique; Jonas Cuti - Winner of the Hole in One and Rotarian Jean Crites.
