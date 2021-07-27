Boys and Girls

On June 29, 2021 at the weekly meeting of the Port Allen Rotary Club, Rotary President Toby Willis welcomed representatives of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.  Chief Operations Officer, Angel Nelson, and Todd Hymel, Board Member, shared the Metro LA club’s vision, successes and current programs being implemented by the Boys and Girls Club. Pictured left to right:  Toby Willis, President of PA Rotary, Angel Nelson COO and Todd Hymel, Board Member.

