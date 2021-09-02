On August 24, 2021 at the weekly meeting of the Port Allen Rotary Club, Rotary President Toby Willis welcomed Baton Rouge Firefighters Kat Kleinpeter and Mike Paternostro. The firefighters talked about the current activities and future vision for the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum. The museum exhibits the history of the BRFD and teaches children and adults fire safety with the goal of making our community better.
Pictured left to right: Toby Willis, President of PA Rotary, Kat Kleinpeter and Mike Paternostro (BRFD) and Judge William Kleinpeter, Port Allen Rotary Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.