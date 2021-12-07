Soup Line

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Holy Family School Parish Hall, the Port Allen Rotary Club hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch for the senior citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish.  Various youth volunteers from area schools and organizations helped distribute the lunches to the seniors.  As an added bonus, the seniors were presented with a homemade loaf of bread compliments of the cooks from the area WBR School Lunchrooms. Pictured are members of the Port Allen Rotary Club and various youth volunteers from area schools and organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.