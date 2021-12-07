On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Holy Family School Parish Hall, the Port Allen Rotary Club hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch for the senior citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish. Various youth volunteers from area schools and organizations helped distribute the lunches to the seniors. As an added bonus, the seniors were presented with a homemade loaf of bread compliments of the cooks from the area WBR School Lunchrooms. Pictured are members of the Port Allen Rotary Club and various youth volunteers from area schools and organizations.
PA Rotary hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for WBR Parish seniors
