I typically don’t give much time to television preachers but Joyce Meyer’s podcast has been a favorite of mine since high school. A mere six years ago for those of you wondering.
One of her best series is about cultivating courage. To be honest, I never gave courage much thought before listening to her and thought it was strange to refer to courage as something that could be grown. From what I gleaned from inspirational posters hanging in classrooms and The Wizard of Oz, it seemed like a sort of fearlessness you’re either born with or you’re not.
But that’s not how courage works. It’s much more impressive than fearlessness.
“Courage is moving forward even when you feel afraid,” Meyer said.
And right now millions of people around the world are showing extraordinary levels of courage during this unprecedented war against COVID-19. People in healthcare, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and hundreds of other types of essential infrastructure employees are stepping up while yet more heroes stay in and support their efforts. And every single bit of it takes courage.
There’s no reason to believe that the heroes on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic are unafraid. If they lacked fear they wouldn’t be clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) and washing their dry hands for the 25th time this morning. They’re not unafraid, they are courageous - a quality deserving of some of the highest praise.
Each person on the front line of this pandemic makes the decision every day to look fear in the face and push right past it because there is work to be done. The newbie sewers who are cranking out masks and volunteers passing out meals to students are vulnerable and rightfully anxious. But more so, they are courageous. Each has risen to the occasion to wage an all-out war against an invisible, menacing and deadly enemy.
My best friend is a healthcare worker in New Orleans, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana. She texted me a photo of herself clothed in PPE from head to toe. I can tell only from her eyes she’s flashing a big smile underneath her mask and she’s holding a thumb up. It’s the 2020 version of a knight’s armor and she’s proud to wear it.
Like the millions of people around the world who work in hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out restaurants, gas stations, and other essential businesses, she knows that this pandemic will not handle itself and she’s courageous enough to join the fight.
It has taken both stepping up and staying in to overcome COVID-19. I want to express my gratitude and awe for everyone working around the clock, from home or out on the front line. We could not do this without you and your commitment to service, the greater good and loving your neighbor as yourself (even more so at times) is courageous and inspiring.
The West Side Journal will run the Stepping Up & Staying In special section on Thursday, April 30 to tell local pandemic heroes thank you for their courage, sacrifices and hard work. I invite each West Baton Rouge resident, business and family to consider giving a shoutout to the front line workers in your life. We can’t possibly name them all, but with your help, we can do our best. We do not have qualifications for being a front line worker - if it’s a courageous act, we appreciate it. And if you don’t have an ad designed or don’t even know what that entails, don’t worry - our ad designer has got you covered.
For more information, or to sign up to participate:
🖥️ Visit www.thewestsidejournal.com/thanks
Or
📧Email me at Editor@thewestsidejournal.com
Or
📱call/text me at 225-444-0265
