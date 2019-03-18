Brusly High School musicians will serve up delectable tunes and refreshments to the West Baton Rouge community during the Panther Sound’s spring fundraiser, “Sounds Delicious" on Sunday April 7, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Addis Community Center.
There will be something to suit everyone’s musical tastes. Oboe solos, woodwind duets, brass quintets, and larger ensemble performances will run the gamut, from classical to cinematic to jazz to pop. Even students’ original arrangements will be on the menu.
Desserts, soft drinks, and a Brusly High Color Guard performance will accompany a night filled with sweet sounds.
Those with a $10 ticket might just win a special treat, a $250 Visa gift card.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Brusly High School Music Program.
